St. Pete woman loses unborn child in head-on crash

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman has been hospitalized after a serious crash Monday that resulted in her losing her unborn child, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the FHP, the 32-year-old woman was driving west on 54th Avenue North at 5:41 a.m. when her car was hit head-on by another car driving in the wrong lane. A crash report states the other car, being driven by a 46-year-old man from St. Pete, was headed east in the westbound lane “for unknown reasons.”

The woman suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to a local hospital. The FHP said that her unborn child later died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

A 34-year-old man in the passenger seat of the woman’s car also suffered serious injuries.

The man driving the other car suffered minor injuries. No charges have been announced.

