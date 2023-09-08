ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was accused of leaving two children under her care in a hot car outside of a Walmart in St. Pete.

According to an arrest report from the St. Petersburg Police Department, Nyakobo Kuany Mar, 30, allegedly left a 3-year-old and 6-year-old in a car parked outside the Walmart on 34th Street South on Wednesday.

Security footage reportedly showed Mar arriving to the store at 2:02 p.m. The car was parked in the sun with the engine off and the windows rolled up, the arrest report alleged.

Mar returned to the car after St. Petersburg Fire Rescue arrived at approximately 2:26 p.m. She was accused of resisting police during her arrest and allegedly admitted to the crime after being read her Miranda rights.

The children were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

“(Mar) did not show concern for the child’s health, and did ask for air conditioner in the cruiser to be turned up for herself,” the arrest report stated.

Police did not specify relationship between Mar and the victims due to Marsy’s Law. The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified about the incident, as she reportedly has no family or friends in the area.

Mar was charged with two counts of child abuse and one count of obstructing or resisting an officer without violence. She remained in the Pinellas County Jail on Friday on a $20,500 bond.