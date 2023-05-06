ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Cassandra Gelineau, 28, of St. Petersburg was walking across a crosswalk at the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 34th Street South when she was hit by an SUV.

The SUV then drove off northward, leaving Galineau to die. Officers said they found the vehicle, a blue 2006 Lexus RX330, in the area without its driver.

Police are still looking for the hit-and-run driver in this case.