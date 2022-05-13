PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Wednesday after police said she pointed a gun in the direction of her wife and fired it while holding a child in her arms.

Officers said Kayla Harrison, 31, of St. Pete was involved in an argument with her wife when she pulled a Sig Sauer semi-automatic .22 long handgun from a backpack. Harrison then held the gun in her right hand and followed her wife outside.

While holding a 2-year-old child in her arms, police said Harrison pointed the gun in the air in the direction of her wife and fired one round.

Harrison then ran into the apartment and threw the gun on the floor, according to arrest documents. There was also a 4-year-old in the apartment at the time of the incident.

Harrison was charged with neglect of a child (without great bodily harm), violation of risk protection order, and aggravated assault.