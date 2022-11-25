ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 56-year-old woman with a hatchet “protruding from her head” at the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park.

Detectives said the suspect – later identified as 40-year-old Michael Dougherty – left the area before deputies arrived. His vehicle was spotted near Gainesville later that day.

The sheriff’s office said Alachua County deputies arrested Dougherty during a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. on Thursday. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a warrant for attempted second degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Pinellas County.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.