St. Pete woman faces battery charge after squirting neighbor with water gun

Pinellas County

(Photo Courtesy of Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

A 40-year-old St. Petersburg woman faces battery charges after she shot her neighbor with a squirt gun on Saturday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the victim was walking past Renee Bolduc’s home, when Bolduc walked from inside her house, onto the her porch and shot the victim in the face with a water gun. The victim never entered Bolduc’s property or made any aggressive statements toward Bolduc.

They type of water gun was not disclosed.

According to deputies, Buldoc sprayed the victim because she was upset she was walking on “her street.”

She was arrested and held on a $500 bond.

