TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Pete woman was accused of driving drunk with an infant and a toddler in the car when she was pulled over for speeding on Thursday.

According to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Sierra Villarreal, 28, was pulled over at 12:32 a.m. in Pinellas Park after deputies clocked her speed at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

She showed signs of intoxication and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, the arrest report stated. Her breath alcohol content tested at 0.117 and 0.106.

According to the arrest report, Villarreal told deputies she drank a White Claw alcoholic seltzer and a shot of tequila “and was currently a four on an impairment scale of zero to ten.”

The children, identified by deputies as a one and two year old, were in Villarreal’s SUV at the time of the traffic stop, according to PCSO. She was charged with two counts of child neglect and DUI with a minor in the vehicle.

Villarreal was released on bond later that morning, according to Pinellas County Jail records.