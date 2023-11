ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Pete woman is dead after driving off the road and hitting a tree late Friday night, according to police.

The 57-year-old woman, driving a Chevrolet Camaro, was traveling east on 22nd Avenue North when for an unknown reason, drove off the south side of the road in the 7600 block of 22nd Avenue North.

Police said she struck a tree with the front of her car.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The investigation is ongoing.