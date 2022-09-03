ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies say she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver.

An arrest affidavit said Jaime Pereira, 33, of St. Petersburg had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend of three years after she unplugged an electrical fan.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Pereira had felt humiliated by her boyfriend and did not want the fan on.

When he tried to plug the fan back in, the woman used an item described as a “cleaver/hatchet” and cut his arm, according to the document.

The sheriff’s office said the victim punched the woman in the face several times until she dropped the cleaver and he left the bedroom.

She left as well, and both parties called 911.

Pereira was charged with aggravated domestic battery in the incident.