ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was charged with felony battery after using a bag of lettuce during a fight Saturday morning, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Barbie Rene Killop, 51, went to a man’s house on San Fernando Boulevard at round 2:37 a.m. and began yelling at him to get out of the home.

When the man told her to “shut up,” Killop threw a bag of lettuce at the man — hitting him in the chest, according to deputies.

An affidavit said that there were signs of alcohol influence in the incident.

According to deputies, Killop was previously convicted for battery in 2011.