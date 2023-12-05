ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested for making a fake 911 call Monday, police said.

An arrest affidavit said Nancy Duckworth, 61, of St. Petersburg called 911 at about 12:35 p.m. to report a “traumatic injury” at 6th Avenue South.

According to police, when first responders arrived, Duckworth immediately said there was nothing wrong with her.

Officers said the woman admitted to calling 911 often without needing them.

After being read her rights, Duckworth said she calls 911 sometimes because she likes the attention she gets, the affidavit said.

Duckworth was taken into custody on a charge of false 911 call.