St. Pete woman becomes Florida’s latest millionaire off lottery scratch-off ticket

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit: Meredyth Hope Norrman

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County woman became Florida’s latest millionaire after she claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Nellie Lumpkin, 66, of St. Petersburg, chose to receive her million-dollar top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000, according to the Florida Lottery.

“When I realized I won, I immediately told my family and we made plans to go to Tallahassee the next day,” Lumpkin told the Lottery. “I was so excited about claiming $1 million that I couldn’t fall asleep!”

Lumpkin bought her winning ticket from St. Thomas Food Mart at 935 49th Street North in St. Petersburg. The retailer who sold Lumpkin the winning scratch-off ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $30 game features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000, and over $948 million in cash prizes. The Florida Lottery said the game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss