St. Pete woman becomes Florida’s latest millionaire off lottery scratch-off ticket

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County woman became Florida’s latest millionaire after she claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Nellie Lumpkin, 66, of St. Petersburg, chose to receive her million-dollar top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000, according to the Florida Lottery.

“When I realized I won, I immediately told my family and we made plans to go to Tallahassee the next day,” Lumpkin told the Lottery. “I was so excited about claiming $1 million that I couldn’t fall asleep!”

Lumpkin bought her winning ticket from St. Thomas Food Mart at 935 49th Street North in St. Petersburg. The retailer who sold Lumpkin the winning scratch-off ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $30 game features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000, and over $948 million in cash prizes. The Florida Lottery said the game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.