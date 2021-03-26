St. Pete woman arrested for killing 71-year-old father inside his Clearwater home

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies have arrested a woman in connection to the death of her 71-year-old father back in 2018.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Shannon Gillespie was arrested Friday morning at her St. Petersburg home for first-degree murder.

On Nov. 15, 2018, deputies say they found 71-year-old Daniel Gillespie, Jr., dead in his Clearwater home after responding to a call.

Detectives responded to the home to conduct the death investigation and confirmed Daniel Gillespie, Jr. died from unnatural causes, the sheriff’s office said.

Days later, deputies say the medical examiner’s office performed an autopsy and said his cause of death was by “blunt and sharp injuries,” ruling it as a homicide.

Through new developments in the case, Pinellas County deputies say detectives learned that Shannon Gillespie hid inside the home and waited for the opportunity to surprise her father. She then beat and stabbed her father on Nov. 15, 2018, according to a release from PCSO.

During the arrest, Shannon Gillespie was involved in an altercation with another female at her home and was also charged with battery.

Shannon Gillespie was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

An investigation is still ongoing on this case.