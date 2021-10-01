St. Pete woman arrested after hot grits attack on boyfriend, police say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested for battery after she allegedly bashed her boyfriend over the head with pan full of hot grits, police said.

The alleged assault occurred Wednesday in the 2400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

According to the affidavit, Deriese Johnson, 49, was arguing with her boyfriend and hit him over the head with a metal sauce pan.

“Contained within this pan was hot grits, which spilled on the victim, causing a burn to his left arm,” the affidavit states.

Police said the victim suffered head and facial injuries and needed stitches.

Johnson was arrested for aggravated domestic battery (touch or strike w/ deadly weapon), according to the report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss