ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested last Wednesday after allegedly running a drug house, court records say.

Arrest affidavits from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies searched the home of Avery McKenna, 36, on 20th Avenue that night.

Deputies said they found various narcotics in the home, including the common areas like the kitchen, living room, and bathroom.

“McKenna informed detectives that she is the sole person on the lease and stated ‘every room in the home belongs to her,'” the affidavits said.

The search found 77.8 grams of ketamine, 164.9 grams of cannabis, 115 grams of LSD, 2.4 grams of powder cocaine, 189.1 grams of MDMA, and one DMT cartridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they also found a handgun that had a serial number that was scratched off, making it indecipherable.

McKenna was arrested on several charges including operating a drug house, possession, and trafficking charges.