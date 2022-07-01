ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Wednesday for calling 911 for a fake kidnapping, according to an affidavit.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said it was notified by the Pinellas County 911 Dispatch Center about a woman saying she was kidnapped and stuck in a car. However, the woman did not give her name or her kidnapper’s name in the 911 call.

When the dispatch called her back, the woman did not give any useful information. The center was able to figure out her location by using a SOS location system to ping the woman’s phone, according to the affidavit.

Around 20 minutes later, police got a call from a man who said that the same woman from the earlier 911 calls, identified as Tecora Fields, was in his car and damaging the interior.

Officers found Fields as she refused to exit the vehicle she said she was kidnapped in. The affidavit said the officers stood at the scene for 20 minutes until they finally coerced her out.

Police said “it was clear” that Fields was not kidnapped and wasted police resources by making the 911 call for the fake kidnapping.

She was charged with one count of false 911 call.