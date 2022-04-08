TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested for battery after she allegedly scratched her girlfriend in the face with the couple’s cat, police said.

According to an affidavit, Susan Freudenthal, 53, and her girlfriend were involved in a verbal dispute at a home in Largo when things escalated.

Police said Freudenthal took their cat, held it up to her girlfriend’s face and swore on the animal’s life that she was not cheating. The animal was in distress and scratched her girlfriend in the face, according to the affidavit.

The woman had multiple lacerations, according to the affidavit.

Police went to the home and arrested Freudenthal for domestic battery.

“Upon taking the defendant into custody, she said that she was the true victim,” the affidavit said. “The defendant was polite and compliant.”

Freudenthal was released on her own recognizance. Online jail records show it’s her second arrest for domestic battery in the past year.