ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Friday afternoon after she allegedly battered a child, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said the incident took place on Nov. 11 at a home on 14th Street South.

According to the affidavit, Summer Gipson, 28, of St. Petersburg “suddenly became irate with the victim regarding the victim not being ready to go somewhere.”

Police said she allegedly took her car keys and stabbed the victim, described as a child in the document, multiple times in the left shoulder.

The document said the stabbing left “visible and likely permanent injury on the victim.”

“The defendant wrongfully, intentionally and without legal justification or excuse caused this injury with the primary purpose of causing unjustifiable pain or injury to their child,” the report said.

Gipson was charged with child abuse-aggravated battery-great bodily harm and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Officers said the incident was domestic in nature.