ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Thursday after she allegedly left four children alone at home.

Arrest documents from the St. Petersburg Police Department Durlaizia O’Neal, 24, allegedly left the children when an unidentified person in the household left to go to the store on foot.

According to police, the children were left alone for a half hour, and two of the children, including an infant in a diaper, allegedly ended up in the front yard.

The arrest affidavits said a witness called 911 about the situation when a 6-year-old came up to her and screamed “help me.”

O’Neal was charged with four counts of child neglect without bodily harm.