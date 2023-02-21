ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Pete woman was charged with second degree murder after allegedly stabbing another woman to death on Monday.

St. Pete police were called to a home on 9th Ave. South near Dr. M.L.K. Jr. St. South at 6:40 p.m.

Police said Jasmine Sephus, 32, allegedly stabbed Mary Colon-Wright 51, after the two women got into an argument. Colon-Wright died from her injuries.

St. Pete police said the two women knew each other before the incident.

Sephus was charged with second degree murder and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.