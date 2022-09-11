ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Thursday who allegedly beat a child with an electrical cord, according to an arrest document.

Police said Shaneeka Sanders, 40, of St. Petersburg hit the child with the cord for not wanting to going to church.

The child ended up suffering from visible welts on the legs, the arrest affidavit said.

According to police, Sanders denied beating the child at all. While the document said the child was related to the suspect, it did not specify the nature of the relationship.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a felony child abuse charge.