ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said a large warehouse fire is under investigation.

Firefighters said they responded to Halkey Roberts around 8:30 p.m. for reports of fire coming from the roof.

When crews arrived, they made access to the roof of the large warehouse and found the roofing material around a ventilation fan on fire.

The building was evacuated by an employee who pulled a fire alarm.

No one was hurt.