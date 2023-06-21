ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The first of two public design meetings will be held Wednesday night in St. Petersburg, which will allow city leaders to hear input about public transit near and around the existing SunRunner bus station areas on 32nd and 22nd streets.

These interactive meetings will allow the public to ask questions and share suggestions on how the city should continue to grow in these areas.

The SunRunner took on it’s first voyage last October. Tom Sullivan was along for the ride.

“When I think of public transport, I want to get to where I’m going as quickly as possible,” he said. “It wasn’t always possible with what we had to use before SunRunner.”

Sullivan takes the SunRunner every day, saying it’s made his life easier as someone who relies on public transit in St. Petersburg.

“Immeasurably easier because I don’t drive and I’m dependent on public transit,” he said. “Its schedule, every 15 minutes until 8 p.m. and every 30 min until midnight.”

“I get to where I’m going anytime,” he continued. “Very conveniently.”

Now, the city of St. Petersburg wants input on how they can make it even better, and they’re not coming empty-handed.

City leaders joined forces with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and Forward Pinellas to put together a 925-page study, taking a closer look at how public transit is serving the community.

The SunRunner will remain free until November.

“Take it for free,” said Stephanie Rank with PSTA. “Don’t worry about paying to park.”

“Don’t worry about finding a parking spot,” she continued. “You can take the SunRunner for free.”

“We’ll get you there in 35 minutes or less.”

Wednesday’s meeting will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Petersburg College Midtown campus.

The next meeting will be at the same time and place next Wednesday.