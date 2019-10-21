St. Pete veterinarian, wife killed in plane crash in North Carolina

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A beloved veterinarian from the Tampa Bay area and his wife are dead after a plane crash in North Carolina.

Dr. Harvey Partridge and his wife Patricia Partridge died Sunday night when their plane crashed near Raleigh-Durham International Airport, officials say. According to a news release, the couple’s plane disappeared from radar as it approached the airport. The wreckage from the crash was found Monday morning.

The Partridges, both 72 years old, lived in Terra Ceia in Manatee County.

Dr. Partridge founded Partridge Animal Hospital in St. Petersburg. The animal hospital confirmed his death in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.

“Dr. Partridge was a truly wonderful doctor and advocate for animals, and he and his wife will be terribly missed by our staff and clients,” the post said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, and we appreciate your understanding during this difficult time.”

According to the statement, Dr. Partridge was an experienced pilot who owned the plane involved in the crash. Investigators say it was a Piper PA-32.

The staff of Partridge Animal Hospital is devastated to announce the death of our founder Dr. Harvey Partridge and his… Posted by Partridge Animal Hospital on Monday, October 21, 2019

The National Transportation Safety Board is now taking over the investigation to determine what caused the crash.

This marks the second time this month a Tampa Bay area doctor was killed in a plane crash.

Dr. Daniel Greenwald, a 59-year-old plastic surgeon from Tampa, died in a central Indiana plane crash earlier this month. NTSB officials say that crash was caused by the wrong fuel being put in his Piper Aerostar 602P.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: