St. Pete tragedy sheds light on domestic violence awareness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is under arrest, accused of killing his girlfriend and sticking her body in the trunk of his car in St. Petersburg.

The death of this woman is the end of a long year of domestic violence calls and arrests and now one local organization is asking us to do our part in preventing domestic violence homicides.

Police took over a quiet St. Petersburg home on Organdy Drive North Thursday evening. The focus of their investigation involved a car parked in front of the home. In the trunk was the body of 43-year-old Sophie Solis with what appeared to be stab wounds and pictures of her and her estranged boyfriend Warren Brown.

“It looks like she died a violent death. We haven’t pinpointed a cause of death until the medical examiner does an autopsy,” says Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police arrested Brown on charges of second degree murder, but his mug shot is not the first. Brown has a long history of domestic violence charges.

Advocates at CASA focus on helping victims, and stopping and preventing domestic violence.

“Many people think that in a domestic violence situation that it’s the survivor or the victim that needs to be calling out and asking for the resources. That’s not true,” says Gaelynn Thurman with CASA.

Friends and family of victims can use CASA resources to help their loved ones in violent domestic situations. They want everyone to stand up to silence.

“The power and control that an abuser has is when there is silence they can have more power and control over the victim,” says Thurman.

With over 6,000 reported domestic violence cases last year in Pinellas County, 11 of those ending in homicide, CASA hopes to prevent another gruesome end like the one that Sophie Solis saw.

“We have more to do. We have a lot more to do,” says Thurman.

For those looking for help dealing with domestic violence, either for themselves or loved ones, you can call CASA at 727-895-4912 or visit their website https://www.casa-stpete.org/.

As for Warren Brown, he appeared Sunday morning in court. The judge revoked his previous bond.

LATEST STORIES: