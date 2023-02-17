ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Pete father was accused of child neglect after a toddler tested positive for cocaine last year.

The 3-year-old girl was found to have ingested cocaine after visiting her father, Jaylin Benniefield, 38, on Dec. 13, 2022, according to an arrest report from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

When her mother came to pick her up, she immediately noticed something was wrong with her daughter. She said the child was very hyperactive and talkative, which was not her usual behavior, the arrest report states.

After returning home, the mother said her daughter’s hands were shaking as she attempted to eat. The toddler had cold sweats, a stomach ache, and was shaking, according to St. Pete police.

The 3-year-old was rushed to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, where she later tested positive for cocaine. She was not seriously harmed from ingesting the drug.

Benniefield reportedly told officers he was the only person home at the time and the child was fully under his care. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with child neglect.

Benniefield has since bonded out of the Pinellas County Jail.