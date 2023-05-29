The video in this story is from an earlier report.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man has been charged for allegedly killing his own 2-year-old son during a family argument Sunday night, police said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Aaron Creary, 22, got into an argument with his parents at their home on 15th Avenue South, where he and his son Armani Creari also lived.

Investigators said during the argument, Creary pulled a gun on his parents, but it fired, hitting his son.

According to the department, Creary tried to save his son by taking him to a hospital, but he crashed in a parking lot at 15th Avenue South and 34th Street South.

Armani died of his injuries after making it to a hospital, police said.

“This is just a very sad situation,” St. Pete Police Spokesperson Yolando Fernandez said to reporters Sunday night. “For whatever occurred to have ended up with a baby, a 2-year-old boy, getting hurt, and getting shot by this type of gun violence is very, very sad.”

Police said Creary was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and violation of probation after the shooting.