ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of St. Petersburg will soon receive a $20.4 million grant from the state as part of the Resilient Florida Program.

On Tuesday, the city announced the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s (FDEP) Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection notified them of the intent to award the grant, according to a news release.

The City of St. Petersburg will use the funds to complete two major projects that will bolster infrastructure against hurricanes and help mitigate the effects of daily storms. The city said these projects align with their 20-year water plan.

Approximately $11.5 million will be used to mitigate stormwater flooding at Lake Maggiore in the Salt Creek basin.

Basin C Resiliency Salt Creek Conveyance Improvements – $900,000

Basin C Resiliency Salt Creek Outfall Pump Station – $10,675,000

Approximately $8.8 million will be used to replace maintenance buildings at water reclamation facilities “in order to increase service reliability and safety during extreme weather events like hurricanes,” according to the city.

Southwest Operations and Maintenance Buildings Replacement Project – $4,760,000

Northeast Operations and Maintenance Buildings Replacement Project – $4,110,000

“We have an intentional focus on partnerships and seeking grant opportunities. These Resilient Florida Program funds will enable the City to make necessary infrastructure improvements that will mitigate flooding and increase utility service reliability,” St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said in a statement. “Investing in improvements that upgrade aging infrastructure is a top priority for my administration. These types of opportunities help to strengthen St. Pete’s framework and systems.”

The Resilient Florida Program, enacted in 2021, aims to protect the state’s vulnerable coastal waterways from sea level rise and intensifying storms. The St. Pete projects are among 71 that will be funded by the program in 2023-2024.