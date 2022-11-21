ST.PETERSBURGH, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg is getting ready to host Tampa Bay’s biggest World Cup Watch Party and the public is invited to attend.

On Nov. 21, Nov. 25, and Nov. 29, fans can watch the the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) take on their World Cup rivals downtown at Williams Park. The watch parties will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.

Fans will get to watch the game live on 18-foot HD screens.

There will also be a pregame pep rally led by the American Outlaws St. Pete Chapter, and entertainment, including The Black Honkeys, Mighty Fine Peppers and 22n.

The event is for all ages. Tickets are $20 for adults, and come with a complimentary drink. The watch party is free for kids 13 and under.

A full schedule of events and more details is available on the event’s Facebook page.

To buy tickets, click here.