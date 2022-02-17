St. Pete Tenant’s Union holds protest against rising rent prices

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The ongoing rent crisis in St. Petersburg is driving people to the streets to protest.

The St. Pete Tenant’s Union held a demonstration outside of city hall, during Thursday night’s council meeting. Protestors said the demands stay the same; they want city leaders to declare a housing state of emergency and put rent control on this year’s ballot.

It’s no secret the price of rent in St. Petersburg is reaching astronomical heights.

According to Mayor Ken Welch’s office, 69% of people making 50% below AMI spend majority of their income on rent. It’s forcing many to consider their options.

“It’s making it much much harder to live here. They’re weeding out a lot of people here,” said Evan Moscoso.

He’s experiencing this first hand. He told 8 On Your Side his rent at Icon Central increased almost $400.

“Kind of forced out of my apartment now because I just can’t afford that much. As you walk these streets, there’s a lot of people having petitions for affordable housing and stuff like that that I’ve signed myself,” said Moscoso.

The fight isn’t over, according to Karla Correa with the St. Pete Tenant’s Union. She said they’re going to keep pushing city leaders to act, even though they voted against rent control.

“It’s going to take the power of the people to pressure the city into doing the right thing because they’re not going to do it on their own,” Correa said.

City Councilman Richie Floyd has been vocal about the housing crisis. He said city leaders are working on solutions.

“We have a completely new group of people running the city now and it may take a little time to get things going,” Floyd said.

Mayor Ken Welch also sent out a statement reading in part:

“Identifying solutions in St. Pete is a top priority and we are actively working to implement new programs.” He said additional programs will be announced in the coming weeks.