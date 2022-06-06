ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was charged with attempted murder after she hit another woman with a vehicle Monday morning, police said.

St. Petersburg police said Breasia Marie Niblack, 18, intentionally hit the victim at 8:34 a.m. while she was riding her bicycle on the sidewalk along Emerson Avenue South.

According to police, the women knew each other prior to the incident. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.



Niblack was charged with attempted murder in the 2nd degree. She remained in the Pinellas County Jail as of Monday afternoon.