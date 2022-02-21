St. Pete teen groped women, exposed himself for ‘adrenaline’ rush, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old from St. Petersburg was arrested Friday after he allegedly touched several women without their consent and exposed himself in public, according to police.

St. Petersburg police said Andrew Phillip Bainter, 19, groped at least three women as he rode on his motorcycle.

In one case, which occurred at Leslee Lake, he grabbed a female jogger’s behind, drove away, then drove up next to her a second time and exposed his private parts. Then he performed a sex act on himself, an affidavit said.

According to affidavits, Bainter admitted to the incidents, saying he assaulted for an “adrenaline” rush.

Bainter now faces three charges of simple battery and exposure of sexual organs.