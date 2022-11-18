ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old girl from St. Petersburg was arrested on Thursday in connection to a crash that killed two teenagers in August.

The St. Petersburg Police Department cancelled its warrant for Nikia Killens, 17, on Friday. Police first announced they were looking for her on Aug. 9.

The crash happened in early morning hours on Aug. 6 on 11th Avenue South. Police said Killens was driving when the car ran off the road and crashed into a power pole.

Two teenagers, Shaariyah Brown, 14, and Brice Lewis, 18, were killed. Killens was also injured in the crash.

8 On Your Side spoke to Brice Lewis’ mother just days after the crash.

“From the day he was born, he was a joy to be around. He made people laugh. He was an outstanding kid,” Lewis said.

She said her son had a bright future ahead and was preparing to graduate from St. Petersburg High School in 2023.

“I’m torn. I’m heartbroken,” Alfrieda Lewis said. “Honestly, it’s just unbelievable. It’s devastating.”

Killens faces two counts of driving without a license causing death.