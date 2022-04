ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg teenager was arrested Thursday morning after police said he brought a gun to school.

An affidavit said Emanuel Hubert Bailey, 18, had a Beretta handgun in his backpack while he was at Hollins High School.

Authorities said the gun was functional and had seven rounds in the magazine and an eighth bullet in the chamber.

Bailey was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. He was given a $5,000 bond.