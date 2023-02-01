ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.

The college board insisted they would not give in to political pressure, but the changes released Wednesday directly address concerns brought forth by political leaders in Florida.

The main message in Pinellas County? They’re making sure the course gets taught, whether it’s banned or not.

Wednesday morning, community leaders lifted their voices and a Black History Month flag, not only celebrating Black heritage but addressing Florida’s rejection of the course, AP African American Studies.

“Black history does in fact matter,” was shouted at a rally that took place on the front steps of St. Petersburg City Hall

Activists sent a clear message to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“If the governor is watching, I want to first thank you for making this class so popular,” said Allendale United Methodist Church Pastor Andy Oliver. “I want to enroll in this class, because I think you have some things to learn.”

The state announced earlier this month that it was rejecting the course, pointing to six areas of concern.

In the course’s framework released Wednesday morning, you can find many of those concerns now topics suggested for students’ research projects — which are “not a required part of the course framework that is formally adopted by states.”

Some of those topic suggestions include reparations, the black lives matter movement, and gay life and expression in black communities.

The new framework also specifically outlines that those topics “can be refined by states and districts.”

College Board CEO David Coleman released a statement Wednesday saying “everyone is seen” in the new official framework.

“This course is an unflinching encounter with the facts and evidence of African American history and culture,” said Coleman. “No one is excluded from this course: the Black artists and inventors whose achievements have come to light; the Black women and men, including gay Americans, who played pivotal roles in the civil rights movement; and people of faith from all backgrounds who contributed to the antislavery and civil rights causes.”

The Florida Department of Education told 8 On Your Side they are “currently reviewing the newly released AP African American studies framework for corrections and compliance with Florida law.”

But the rejection of the course still made an impact on teachers and students across the state.

“I was scared, angry, and upset.” said retired African American history teacher Sharion Thurman Reeves. “I was afraid this is another attempt to push us to the side, to wipe our history, to give one perspective.”

As the FDE reviews the coursework, Pastor Oliver said students in St. Petersburg will have the opportunity to take the course at his church, no matter if its banned by the state or not.

“We are partnering with teachers willing to take a risk of their jobs at the collegiate level, the high school level and we will be teaching AP African American studies here in St. Pete.

He said the college board has assured him students who pass the exam, will earn college credit.

“We have put students at risk by sending them the message that they’re of no value,” he said. “When the governor says this class is of little education value, I want the students to hear they are of immeasurable valuable.”

You can read the full 234-page document outlining the revised framework for the AP African American Studies course below.