ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A late St. Petersburg teacher will be posthumously honored with a national hero award for his heroic efforts after he died while attempting to rescue a teenage girl from drowning in a lake last summer.

On June 27, 2022, a 16-year-old girl was wading in Lake Michigan off of Porter, Indiana, when she got pulled away from the shore into water that was at least 5 feet deep.

According to a press release, the water conditions were rough, with rip currents, 4-foot waves, and “unpredictable water depths at the scene.” However, despite these conditions, 38-year-old Thomas Kenning, who was at the beach with his family, jumped into action to save the girl.

Kenning, a teacher in St. Pete and a “good swimmer,” entered the water and swam toward her. As he neared her, Kenning “reached his hand out, but a wave broke over them before they could connect.”

Lifeguards arrived on the scene a while later and were able to remove the girl, but Kenning had submerged. According to officials, he was spotted in the water about 15 minutes after he entered.

Rescue personnel and lifeguards attempted to rescue the teacher from the water and revive him, but he tragically drowned.

Now, almost exactly a year after the tragic incident, Kenning will be posthumously honored by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission with a medal, which is considered to be “North America’s highest civilian honor for heroism.”

The Carnegie Medal is given to individuals throughout the United States and Canada “who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”

According to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, each of the recipients or their survivors will receive a financial grant. Since the Pittsburgh-based Fund began in 1904, over 10,371 people have received the Carnegie Medal.