ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg teacher was arrested Friday after police say he had sex with a student.

An arrest affidavit said Conor Westrate, 31, met a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in downtown St. Petersburg on Nov. 18, where the crime happened.

Police said Westrate, who was a Pinellas County Schools employee, knew the victim since he was her teacher.

After being read his rights, Westrate told police the victim told him she was 18, not 16, according to the arrest report.

The teacher was arrested on a charge of unlawful sex with certain minors and failure to appear in court for petit theft.

8 On Your Side has reached out to Pinellas County Schools for comment.