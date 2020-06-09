St. Pete tattoo shop offers to cover up hate symbols for free

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Fredo, the owner of Fredo Ink & Co. in St. Petersburg has been in the tattoo business for nearly two decades. So it’s safe to say he’s seen all kinds of ink: The good, the bad and tattoos that can be downright offensive.

“We’ve all done dumb stuff and some people went a little bit further than others,” Fredo said.

The tattoo shop is now offering to cover up any symbols of hate, for free, with no questions asked.

“We’re trying to help out and trying to grab and use our trade, our skill, to actually do something to help out and people who are trying to make a change for themselves, not walk around with something that’s from their past,” said Fredo.

The tattoo parlor posted its latest offer on social media and said the response has been overwhelming, with people from all over the country wanting to book a free session.

“I’ve got one woman coming from Virginia right now. She’s got a piece on her legs she’s not happy with she had when she was like 15. So she’s flying down,” said Fredo. “We’ve got her booked in for, I think, next month. Once they get here, we’ll kind of see what they have, how we can take care of it and how we get it off of them so they can move on.”







Fredo, a Colombia native, tells WFLA.com while he is trying to give people a fresh start and some new ink, there is a catch: He gets to pick the tattoo.

“I want to make something cool and I want to talk to them and figure out who they are, kind of make a piece that fits them. So you’re not getting a skull on you when you’re a girl who’s not into that, or a rose on you and you’re a guy who’s not into that,” Fredo said. “So we’ll make it fit for your personality but also something that’s cool that we can post and show our talent.”

You can learn more about Fredo Ink & Co. on their Facebook or Instagram pages.