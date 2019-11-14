St. Pete & Tampa have some of Florida’s highest numbers of violent deaths, report says

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg now leads most of the state in the number of violent deaths, according to a new report.

In an annual report published by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, researchers ranked the Florida cities with the highest number of violent deaths over the last year.

St. Petersburg came in second, with just 22 fewer violent deaths last year than Miami.

Those two cities have some of the highest populations in Florida. But Tampa and St. Petersburg have the highest percentages of deaths per population in the state at 1.37 percent and 1.28 percent, respectively.

Violent deaths in Florida

Take a look at the top ten cities with the highest number of violent deaths in Florida. Hover over the bars to see the exact number.

A June 2018 report from the St. Petersburg Police Department reports that violent crime was down 20.4 percent from 2017. However, District 6 medical examiners report that St. Petersburg saw 1,648 violent deaths last year.

Other Tampa Bay cities also ranked in the top ten with the highest number of violent deaths among the state’s 100 cities.

Tampa had the seventh-highest number of violent deaths, with nearly 1,200 report by the medical examiner’s office.

Sarasota ranked No. 10, with nearly 800 reported violent deaths.

Along with high numbers of violent crimes, the overall violent death rate in Florida has been creeping up for the last four years.

Residents of Pinellas County can keep up with crime reports here.

