St. Pete summer camp temporarily closed after campers test positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus has temporarily closed a summer camp in St. Petersburg.

According to parks department representative Kari Fuhrmann, two campers at Walter Fuller Recreation Center tested positive for the virus. It’s unclear how many others were exposed.

The park will be closed through Friday.

Thomas “Jet” Jackson Recreation Center was also closed last week after an employee tested positive for the virus, but they did not come in contact with campers, Fuhrmann said.

Fuhrmann said parents were notified of all three cases and the temporary closures. No other summer camps were closed.

Fuhrmann said camp staff is following new guidelines that were implemented this summer to slow the spread of the virus.

LATEST STORIES: