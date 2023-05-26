ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said a driver crashed a vehicle into a St. Pete smoke shop Friday morning and fled the scene.

According to police, the unknown driver struck the front wall of the Smoke Shop Rise and Grind, 8230 4th Street North, around 9:30 a.m., leaving minor damage to the exterior and interior walls.

Police said the driver fled the scene. The business was evacuated, and the vehicle was towed away from the building.

No injuries were reported.

Police did not give a description of the vehicle, but said the investigation was ongoing.