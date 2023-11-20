ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 350 businesses are coming together Thanksgiving weekend at St. Petersburg’s Vinoy Park for another year of Shopapalooza.

The free community festival, located at 701 Bayshore Drive Northeast, will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shopapapoolza is the perfect start to holiday shopping, as it’s expected to be the biggest small business Saturday (and Sunday) celebration in the country.

On top of local shops, the event will feature four food halls four beer and wine stations, a kids zone, live performances, a Glam Outdoor Lounge, and a visit from Santa.

Registration is not required but those who sign up are entered into a drawing for a $500 shopping spree. One winner will be chosen each day.

Free trolley rides to and from the event will be available throughout the weekend from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sundial Parking Garage. A shuttle will be at Sundial and Vinoy Park.

For a complete list of participating businesses, visit shopapaloozafestival.com.