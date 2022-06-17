ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — An investigation into a Friday night shooting in St. Petersburg has now become a homicide investigation after the victim died, according to police.

Public Information Officer Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department said the shooting happened in a driveway on 15th Avenue South near 29th Street South around 6:30 p.m.

Fernandez said a man was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the suspected gunman was found a few blocks away from where the shooting happened. That man was taken into custody about an hour after the shooting.

“He ran to a house there, we’re not sure what the relationship there is or why but he just ran away from the scene,” Fernandez said. “We were able to find him because we were canvassing the entire area.”

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

“This has all unfolded so quickly and we’re just now questioning the suspect so it’s too early right now to know whether there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim and what exactly occurred here,” Fernandez said. “We’re still piecing it all together but at least we do have a big piece of it and that is that we have the suspect in custody.”

Fernandez said 15th Avenue South is closed from 30th Street South to 28th Street South while officers investigate.

