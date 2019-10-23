Police: Man killed in St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was shot in St. Petersburg Tuesday night has died, according to police.

Police said 23-year-old Damien Wiggins Jr. was shot around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a vacant business in the 4600 block of Haines Road.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“The investigation is considered a homicide and detectives continue to work to determine what happened and identify a suspect,” St. Pete police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said in a news release.

Further information was not available.

