St. Pete sex offender arrested for spying on roommate through peephole

Pinellas County

(Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A “high-risk sexual offender” was arrested in St. Petersburg after authorities say he installed a peephole to watch his roommate in their bathroom.

According to an affidavit, the victim contacted law enforcement after they found the peephole inside of a mirror in the bathroom of a home they shared with 63-year-old Glenn Arthur Vonschondorf.

Authorities say the hole faced the main area of the bathroom, which included the shower, toilet and a changing area, which could all be viewed from the defendant’s bedroom.

Vonschondorf told deputies the hole was there prior to him moving in, but he later admitted to his probation officer that he had, in fact, installed the peephole and used it to watch his roommate, the affidavit stated.

He later confessed to creating and installing the peephole and watching and videotaping the victim.

Online records show that Vonschondorf has previous arrests for kidnapping and sexual battery.

He was arrested Feb. 4 for voyeurism and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

