St. Pete sex offender arrested after exposing himself to minor on bus, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Friday after he allegedly exposed himself to a minor on a bus, according to a police affidavit.

St. Petersburg police said the underage victim was waiting for the bus on Dr. M.L.K. Jr Street around 3:50 p.m. Friday when Lionel Jermaine Thompson, 34, sat down in the bus shelter with her.

The affidavit said once the two got on the bus, Thompson allegedly sat in front of the minor, pulled down his shorts, and began performing a sex act on himself, staring at the child while doing so.

According to police, the victim was on the phone with a friend and told them about Thompson’s actions while “in disbelief.”

The affidavit said the victim did not continue watching Thompson and got off the bus as soon as possible.

Thompson was taken into custody later that evening at 7:23 p.m. on charges,

A check of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s records confirmed that the suspect was a registered sex offender convicted for sexual battery of a child under the age of 12 in 2008.