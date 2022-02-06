St. Pete sex offender arrested after exposing himself to minor on bus, police say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lionel Jermaine Thompson ,34, of St. Petersburg (Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Friday after he allegedly exposed himself to a minor on a bus, according to a police affidavit.

St. Petersburg police said the underage victim was waiting for the bus on Dr. M.L.K. Jr Street around 3:50 p.m. Friday when Lionel Jermaine Thompson, 34, sat down in the bus shelter with her.

The affidavit said once the two got on the bus, Thompson allegedly sat in front of the minor, pulled down his shorts, and began performing a sex act on himself, staring at the child while doing so.

According to police, the victim was on the phone with a friend and told them about Thompson’s actions while “in disbelief.”

The affidavit said the victim did not continue watching Thompson and got off the bus as soon as possible.

Thompson was taken into custody later that evening at 7:23 p.m. on charges,

A check of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s records confirmed that the suspect was a registered sex offender convicted for sexual battery of a child under the age of 12 in 2008.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss