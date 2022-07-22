ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sam’s Club employee was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly helped thieves steal televisions from his own store, according to St. Petersburg police.

An affidavit said the six stolen televisions were related to three grand theft investigations by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

During their investigation, police said surveillance video showed the same employee, Jac’Quez Elijah Fort, 28, of St. Petersburg, working the door when the thefts occurred.

According to the affidavit, Fort was seen pretending to scan the televisions while the suspects left without actually paying for the televisions.

During an interview with police, Fort admitted to being paid off by a suspect so they could steal the televisions. Police said he was paid for each stolen TV, getting a total of $1,250.

In total, the store lost $9,689.96 from the thefts, according to the affidavit.

Fort was charged with scheme to defraud – less than $20,000.