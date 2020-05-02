St. Pete salon looking at ways for a safe, sustainable recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis did not include hair salons and barbershops in phase one of reopening Florida’s economy.

While that isn’t sitting well with a lot of barbers and stylists in Tampa Bay, the owner of a salon in St. Petersburg told 8 On Your Side she has mixed feelings about the decision.

“Clearly I want to be open as a business, but I also have concerns specific to my industry,” said the founder of CoLab Salon Erin Childs.

She showed 8 On Your Side the changes she’s already made inside her salon in anticipation of the day she can reopen.

“We took out one station,” Childs said, “so we have more space in between the stations and we removed our front desk so we’ll just take payment at the chair now.”

The COVID-19 pandemic could potentially change the hairstyle industry permanently, Childs said.

She added she is glad DeSantis had a conversation Saturday afternoon with barbershop and salon owners in Orlando.

The governor said it is “not a matter of if, but when” personal care businesses will reopen in Florida.

“This is something my task force had been discussing,” Gov. DeSantis said. “We did not roll it out in phase one but it does not mean we’re not intent on getting the yes on this.”

Childs has put together an online petition focused on three areas salons should consider.

First, providing staff and customers personal protective equipment and what that might cost.

Childs said salon owners also have to consider potential liabilities from working in close proximity with clients.

“If we are responsible for someone’s health and wellbeing and possibly a life or death situation then what are the implications to the liabilities to us?” she said.

How the salon’s business model would change serving only one customer at a time is Childs’ biggest concern.

“Then we would also have to consider how much time we would take to clean in between clients,” she said. “So I think that is a huge financial concern for us having already been closed.”

Childs said she reached out to 8 On Your Side in hopes of having a bigger voice in informing leaders who will make decisions impacting personal care small businesses.

“I have no idea how to make the call what phase it will be in,” she said. “I just want to be safe and want to be viable into the future as a small business.”

