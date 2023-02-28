ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant worker was arrested Tuesday evening after police said he sprayed grease on two employees.

Police said around 7:30 p.m., employees at the PoFolks at 2001 34th Street North had an altercation in the kitchen.

Officers said one worker, Ocassio Cubby, 53, sprayed hot grease on two employees.

A woman and a man, both employees, suffered burns and were taken to the Tampa General Hospital burn unit for treatment. Officers said their injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Cubby was taken into custody and is being charged with two counts of aggravated battery, according to police.