ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in St. Pete got to weigh in on the Gas Plant District redevelopment at a public input meeting Wednesday. Four developers presented briefs on their 100-plus page plans to transform the historic site, which includes Tropicana Field.

“It’s a privilege to be able to make this decision,” said Mayor Ken Welch. “It’s been so long since those promises were made some 40 years ago in the pursuit of baseball and to now have four reputable teams coming together and embrace that vision and explain how we would help the city get there, I don’t think we could ask for more.”

Four proposals from four developers— 50 Plus One, Hines & Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners— are under consideration.

Residents who missed tonight’s meeting can weigh in and learn more about the plans by visiting St. Pete’s website. They can also give comments in person at six different pop-up locations throughout the city.